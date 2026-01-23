Whatcom Humane Society asks for food donations for pet owners low on cash

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom Humane Society is asking for help with pet food donations for community members who need help feeding their pets.

Humane Society says that they are in desperate need of donation particularly dry cat food and canned dog food.

They accept all brands except prescription diets.

Open bags are welcome as long as they are clearly marked and not expired.

Food can be dropped off at their Division Street shelter until Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also look to purchase items from their Amazon and Chewy wishlists.

