Whatcom County waives emergency repair permit fees after flooding to speed recovery

In response to widespread flood damage, the county has suspended several permit fees connected to emergency repairs under an executive order signed Dec. 29, 2025.

The move is intended to speed recovery for households, farms and businesses affected by the flooding.

“Many families, farms and businesses have been devastated by the floods. We must do what we can to help those who have been displaced get back into their homes as quickly and safely as possible,” County Executive Satpal Sidhu said. “Waiving those fees is an important step towards facilitating a speedy and full recovery.”

Under the order, emergency repair permit fees related to flood damage will be waived for permit requests initiated between Dec. 9, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2026.

The county will also waive the natural resource Notification of Activity fee and suspend on-site sewage permit fees when those permits are tied to flood-related damage.

The changes extend to food businesses as well.

To support local food establishments, the county is adjusting food establishment permit expiration dates, extending each permit by the length of time the business was required to close because of flood damage.

Food establishments must still pass a re-inspection before reopening.

County Planning & Development Services says staff are available to help residents and business owners navigate repairs and permitting after flood damage.

“If you have experienced damage to your home or business due to recent flooding, PDS is ready to help,” said Mark Personius, director of Planning & Development Services. “It is important that you carefully assess any structural damage to your home or business, and utilize licensed and verified contractors for repairs.”

More information on Planning & Development Services can be found here.

