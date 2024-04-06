Whatcom County reports first ‘tranq’ death

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday Whatcom County reported their first known Xylazine ‘tranq’ related overdose death.

Xylazine is a powerful animal tranquilizer that is often mixed with fentanyl.

Toxicology results show the victim also had fentanyl in their system, as well as meth.

Tranq is most popular on the East Coast, but it has been making its way to Western Washington for at least the past year.

Tranq reduces brain activity and can reduce a person’s breathing, heart rate and blood pressure to dangerous levels.

The use of the drug has been reported in Snohomish and King counties. We are not aware of any other fatal overdoses attributed to its use.

Xylazine is not an opioid, so naloxone spray, such as Narcan, will not reverse it. However, naloxone will reverse the effects of fentanyl, so it should still be given If an overdose is suspected.

