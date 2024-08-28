Whatcom County officials investigate strange sulfur smell

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham city officials are investigating the source of an unidentified sulfur stench smelled by residents across the area.

According to the Bellingham Fire Department, the odor was noticed in the Southside of Bellingham up through downtown on Tuesday but had dissipated by Wednesday morning.

Bellingham Fire, along with crews from the Whatcom County Specialized Emergency Response Team (SERP), BNSF Railway, Cascade Natural Gas, and the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) did a sweep of downtown, but couldn’t figure out where the smell was coming from.

Crews say all the readings on their machines came back negative for natural gas leaks, but the NWCAA is still investigating the cause.

The city says there’s no need to reach out to the police unless the smell is coming from inside a home, in which case call 911 and Cascade Natural Gas.

Bellingham Fire Department reassured the community that they would release any further information or updates with a notification.

**UPDATE 8/28 @ 9AM** The sulfur-like odor that was smelled by many Bellingham residents has dissipated from the area.... Posted by Bellingham Fire Department on Tuesday, August 27, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group