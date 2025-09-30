‘What you did was monstrous’: Tacoma man sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse of a toddler

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 29-year-old Tacoma resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison today for the production of images of child sexual abuse.

Demitri Super previously pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2025 and will serve his 15-year federal prison sentence concurrently with a Pierce County sentence for sexual abuse of a toddler, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

At Super’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle told him, “What you did was monstrous.”

Tacoma man filmed child sexual abuse acts for distribution

Records filed in the case revealed that a foreign law enforcement organization contacted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Computer Crimes Center regarding a Skype video that filmed the rape of a toddler.

The video was sent to a male sex offender in the United Kingdom who posed online as a female and was ultimately seized by law enforcement.

HSI rapidly worked to identify the individual in the video seen molesting the child, who ended up being identified as Super.

Super was interviewed by agents and arrested. The child victim was later identified, and officials notified the parents.

“This defendant preyed on a young child at the behest of a co-conspirator he met on the internet,” Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller said. “Mr. Super willingly violated the toddler for a stranger overseas. Congress has established mandatory minimum sentences for such horrific conduct.”

Prosecutors wrote to the court asking for a 15-year sentence.

“The seriousness of Super’s crime cannot be overstated. He committed vile acts of sexual abuse against a defenseless toddler in his care,” prosecutors stated. “That toddler’s parents had every reason to trust Super with their child, and Super breached that trust in the most devastating manner possible.”

Super will be on 15 years of supervised release subsequent to his prison term.

