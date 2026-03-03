What time is the blood moon total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse will take place on March 3, creating a dramatic red “blood moon.”

It’ll be visible to those in North America, Australia and East Asia.

Totality – which means the moon is fully immersed in the Earth’s shadow – will start at 3:04 a.m. PST and last about two minutes shy of an hour.

The overall duration from when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow until it

According to Space.com, this will be the last total lunar eclipse until New Year’s Eve 2028-2029.

However, those hoping to catch a glimpse of the blood moon in western Washington may be out of luck, as cloud cover is expected to come through the Puget Sound area.

