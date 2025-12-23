What to know about repairs and your insurance after historic flooding in WA

If you’ve experienced damage as a result of Washington’s recent historic flooding – there could be financial help available for you.

According to the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) covers about 30,000 homes in our state. It’s administered by FEMA.

That’s about two-thirds of the residential flood insurance policies in the state.

The NFIP claims process is based on specific guidelines from the federal government. The NFIP Claims Manual can be found here.

The contractor you hire for water mitigation and restoration work needs to be familiar with how that process works and what they can expect for reimbursement.

The contractor should also be licensed and bonded by the Department of Labor and Industries (LNI) to operate in Washington state. You can check these qualifications on the LNI website.

The manual details how estimates should be prepared and itemized and specific methods for documenting the drying process for flooded areas and materials, along with detailed information on how adjusters handle claims.

Any work completed that falls outside the NFIP guidelines may not qualify for reimbursement.

Homeowners with questions can contact the Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s insurance experts online or via phone at 1–800–562–6900.

To learn more about FEMA resources for the flooding, click here.

