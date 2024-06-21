What is this Strawberry Moon that everybody is talking about?

This large satellite in the sky that appears larger and more colorful than normal is called the Strawberry Moon. But why?

First, here’s when to see this strawberry-red moon at its peak.

The full moon that happens during the summer solstice is Friday night, June 21.

Just after sunset, look southeast to watch the moon rise over the horizon. Peak illumination is supposed to be at 6:08 p.m., Pacific Time.

But why is it red? According to almanac.com, June’s full moon -- which is usually the last full moon of the spring or the first of the summer -- has traditionally been called the Strawberry moon due to its reddish-pink color and round shape.

The red appears when the moon is close to the horizon, and the sun’s light rays pass through the densest layers of the atmosphere.

“Strawberry Moon” has been used by Native American tribes to note the ripening of strawberries in June.

