What is ‘National Shutdown Day’ and who is participating in WA?

Activists across the U.S. are calling for a one-day “National Shutdown” on Friday, Jan. 30, urging people to stop working, attending school, and spending money to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the website, nationalshutdown.org, the protest is meant to put pressure on federal agents following the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

The Trump Administration has maintained that federal agents were acting in self-defense in each of the shootings.

Walkouts, events, vigils, and protests are set to take place in all 50 states on Friday, including Washington.

KIRO 7 News has found a series of businesses in Washington that say they’ll be participating. Below is a running list.

Bellingham

Art and Happiness

Aslan Brewing is asking customers to round up their tab for the weekend to donate to Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. Proceeds from draft pints and six-packs to-go of Monarch IPA will also be donated.

Black Sheep will be keeping its doors open and donating all profits for the day. The post did not specify where those profits will be donated.

Bloomhaven

Brandywine Kitchen will remain open but will be donating 100% of profits for the day to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

Chuckanut Bay Distillery will be donating a percentage of all sales to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

Comics Place

Fiamma Pizza and Fiamma Burger will be open, but will donate a portion of sales to Community to Community Development.

Good Earth Pottery

Hammerhead Coffee

Intent Hot Yoga

Legendary Vinyl Records

Little Cheerful Cafe

Mallard Ice Cream

MW Soapworks

Nelson’s Market

Old Town Café will be open and donating 20% of Friday’s sales to Minneapolis restaurants who will be closed or operating free of charge during the strike.

Old World Deli

Ragfinery

Sweet As Waffles

The Cabin

Third Planet Boutique

Worn Again Thrift

Everett

Little Pandas Play Café says 10% of all sales will be donated to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Olympia

The Painted Plate will be donating 100% of sales to Legal Immigration Services of Olympia (LISO).





Port Orchard

Damn Fine Pizza Co. will be open, but issued a statement that says in part, “we fully support everyone who is able to protest, strike, walk out, shut down and refuse to participate in systems that cause real harm. That work matters. We also know a lot of people don’t have the option to step away without risking their job, their housing, or their safety and that doesn’t make their anger or their values any less real.” You can read the full statement here.

Seattle

Atoma

Andalucia

Backyard bagel

Bad Chancla

Beast and Cleaver

Ben’s Bread

Brimmer & Heeltap

Cascina Spinasse

De La Soil

Donna’s

Elixir

Halfseas Wine Bar

Hannyatou

Intentionalist

Kamonegi

Kemi Dessert Bar

Kilig

Lark

Lassi & Spice

Layers

Left Bank

Mintish

Musang

Off Alley

Pie Bird Bakeshop

The Pink Door will be donating 10% of sales to the National Immigrant Justice Center.

Pufftown Bakehouse

Rachel’s Bagels & Burritos

Red Arrow Coffee

Sitsu Tacos

Slab Sandwich

Spice Waala

Stampede Cocktail

Sweet Alchemy

Windy City Pie

Yalla





Whidbey Island

The Braeburn says it will be open. Proceeds from drink specials and $1 from each drip coffee sold Friday through Sunday will be donated to the to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which provides legal support to immigrants facing detention and deportation.

©2026 Cox Media Group