What is ‘National Shutdown Day’ and who is participating in WA?

Activists across the U.S. are calling for a one-day “National Shutdown” on Friday, Jan. 30, urging people to stop working, attending school, and spending money to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to the website, nationalshutdown.org, the protest is meant to put pressure on federal agents following the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.
The Trump Administration has maintained that federal agents were acting in self-defense in each of the shootings.
Walkouts, events, vigils, and protests are set to take place in all 50 states on Friday, including Washington.
KIRO 7 News has found a series of businesses in Washington that say they’ll be participating. Below is a running list.
Bellingham
Aslan Brewing is asking customers to round up their tab for the weekend to donate to Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. Proceeds from draft pints and six-packs to-go of Monarch IPA will also be donated.
Black Sheep will be keeping its doors open and donating all profits for the day. The post did not specify where those profits will be donated.
Brandywine Kitchen will remain open but will be donating 100% of profits for the day to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.
Chuckanut Bay Distillery will be donating a percentage of all sales to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.
Fiamma Pizza and Fiamma Burger will be open, but will donate a portion of sales to Community to Community Development.
Old Town Café will be open and donating 20% of Friday’s sales to Minneapolis restaurants who will be closed or operating free of charge during the strike.
Everett
Little Pandas Play Café says 10% of all sales will be donated to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Olympia
The Painted Plate will be donating 100% of sales to Legal Immigration Services of Olympia (LISO).
Port Orchard
Damn Fine Pizza Co. will be open, but issued a statement that says in part, “we fully support everyone who is able to protest, strike, walk out, shut down and refuse to participate in systems that cause real harm. That work matters. We also know a lot of people don’t have the option to step away without risking their job, their housing, or their safety and that doesn’t make their anger or their values any less real.” You can read the full statement here.
Seattle
Atoma
Andalucia
Backyard bagel
Bad Chancla
Beast and Cleaver
Ben’s Bread
Brimmer & Heeltap
Cascina Spinasse
De La Soil
Donna’s
Elixir
Halfseas Wine Bar
Hannyatou
Intentionalist
Kamonegi
Kemi Dessert Bar
Kilig
Lark
Lassi & Spice
Layers
Left Bank
Mintish
Musang
Off Alley
Pie Bird Bakeshop
The Pink Door will be donating 10% of sales to the National Immigrant Justice Center.
Pufftown Bakehouse
Rachel’s Bagels & Burritos
Red Arrow Coffee
Sitsu Tacos
Slab Sandwich
Spice Waala
Stampede Cocktail
Sweet Alchemy
Windy City Pie
Yalla
Whidbey Island
The Braeburn says it will be open. Proceeds from drink specials and $1 from each drip coffee sold Friday through Sunday will be donated to the to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which provides legal support to immigrants facing detention and deportation.
