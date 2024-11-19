What is a ‘bomb cyclone’?

Western Washington is expecting a “Bomb Cyclone”, possible mountain blizzard conditions, and some serious wind warnings!

Things are about to get busy around here, so we’ve called a PinPoint Alert Day.

Check out this video as KIRO 7 PinPoint Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer explains the weather moving, including what a bomb cyclone is, what you need to prepare, and where he’s really watching windspeeds.

Watch KIRO 7 News for real-time StormTracker updates as the weather moves in!

©2024 Cox Media Group