What are the chances lowlands in WA could see snow this week?

For the first time this winter, there is a small chance for some lowland snow. The odds are slim, but there is a chance.

According to KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Nick Allard, if you do see snow around the lowlands, it probably won’t accumulate much and quickly turn to rain. This weather system will linger around for a few days and keep our chance of precipitation in the forecast through the week.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Olympic Peninsula, Hood Canal, and the Coast, where 1-3 inches of snow could fall from Lake Crescent to Belfair.

The showers moving through Monday and the next few days will be very sporadic.

The snow level will stay somewhat low, eventually falling to or even below 1,000 feet by Monday night. We could see a few places today with some snow or wet snow mixed in with the rain showers.

The most likely places we could see this are Port Angeles, Grays Harbor County, or the Hood Canal.

There will also likely be several inches of snow accumulating in the Cascades and the Olympics through Friday. Highest elevations could see a foot or more of snow this week, and there will be snow accumulating at both Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. That’s great news for the ski resorts in the area! Over the weekend, the Northwest Avalanche Center updated its snow depth report for the Olympics and Cascades, revealing that the mountain snowpack is still struggling.

Many of the mountain passes opened later than expected this season for skiers and snowboarders because of the lack of snow.

Drivers should use caution on I-90 and on SR-2 this week. There will very likely be snow on the highways over both passes for a few days this week. Slow down and follow the guidance on WSDOT signs displayed on your route.

Expect temperatures to be around 40 - 45 degrees for the next few days and overnight lows at freezing or below each morning. The coldest spots around Puget Sound will dip into the 20s for several hours before sunrise Tuesday – Friday.

