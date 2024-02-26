Westlake ‘altercation’ leads to man getting stabbed in the head

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after a man was stabbed near Westlake Center in Downtown Seattle.

Officers heard about the stabbing in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the head.

“Aid was provided at the scene and the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries,” said a spokesperson. “Witnesses stated there was an altercation before the stabbing.”

If anyone has information about this incident, officials ask that you call The Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

