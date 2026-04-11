Western Washington Gets Real - Visiting the Northwest African American Museum

SEATTLE — Nestled in the Central District lies the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM), vibrant with art, timeless artifacts and rich culture.

Once the site of “The Coleman School,” this space now serves as a glimpse into the past and a platform for the future.

“It’s important to know that there’s other areas that can recognize Black people and their accomplishments, too. Especially in the Pacific Northwest, where most people don’t think about it as being heavy with Black culture,” said Seattle native Angela McCain, returning to the Emerald City from the East Coast.

She now lives in Maryland, but is visiting for her kids’ spring break.

Maya Milton’s exhibit in NAAM runs through the end of the month.

“The Cosmos Does Not Ask Permission” features beautiful use of color and imagery, focusing on the strength of Black women--an opportunity to celebrate the present and future, but also to reflect on the past.

“I think it’s very important for people to know where they came from. How people came together…their origins. Everything isn’t just in one bubble,” McCain said.

Aside from Milton’s exhibit, NAAM has new installations from other local artists cycling through frequently, along with a handful of museum-curated events around the community.

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