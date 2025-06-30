Western Washington fire agencies share messages of support after Idaho firefighters killed

Fire agencies across Western Washington have shared messages of support after two firefighters were killed and one was injured in an apparent ambush shooting in Idaho.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a man allegedly opened fire on the firefighters, who were responding to a brush fire near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Officials say the suspected shooter was found dead on Sunday evening.

Authorities believe the suspected shooter intentionally set the fire and planned to ambush the crews who responded, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference.

Local firefighters offered their support following the incident:

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless murders and multiple injuries to first responders in Coeur D’Alene ID. The men and women in the fire service are the first to run towards danger to protect life and property. Keep those involved, their crews and families in your thoughts and prayers as more details unfold,” wrote the City of Buckley Fire Department.

Such an incredible senseless act that happened in Idaho today! Our hearts are breaking with the Firefighters and their families from Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, Coeur d'Alene and Northern Lakes. Posted by Shoreline Fire Department on Sunday, June 29, 2025

Say a prayer tonight for your loved ones and first responders. Posted by Clark County Fire District 13 on Sunday, June 29, 2025

What happened in Kootenai County, Idaho is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the firefighters, law enforcement, their families, and all others affected by this incident. Posted by West Thurston Fire on Monday, June 30, 2025

We are devastated to hear of the ambush that targeted firefighters in Idaho today. Firefighters respond selflessly to... Posted by Bellevue (WA) Fire Department on Sunday, June 29, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group