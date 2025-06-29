Two dead, sniper fire ongoing in active shooter attack near Idaho wildfire

Two people are dead after an active shooter opened fire on firefighters battling a brush fire near Canfield Mountain on Sunday, according to Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris.

The shooting occurred in the area of East Nettleton Gulch Road, where fire crews had been working to contain a vegetation fire.

Multiple firefighters were reportedly shot, prompting emergency crews to pull back and halt suppression efforts.

Sheriff Norris confirmed that sniper fire is still happening in the area, and deputies are unsure whether the gunfire is coming from a single individual or multiple shooters.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect or suspects remain at large.

Northern Lakes Fire Protection District Chief Pat Riley said law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions are working together to respond to the threat.

“My immediate reaction was completely heartbroken,” Riley said. “We trained for this. You never want to see it in your own community.”

Despite the violence, Riley said firefighters remain focused on their duties. However, firefighting operations were suspended for safety, allowing the brush fire to continue burning.

Officials have not ordered evacuations at this time, but they are urging residents near Canfield Mountain to stay alert, avoid the area, and wait for updates as the situation continues to unfold.

Deputies have shut down access to East Nettleton Gulch Road while law enforcement officers remain in the area responding to the active threat.

Authorities have not released the names of the deceased or provided additional details on the victims.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

