Arrest made in Port Angeles homicide investigation following suspicious death

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Following a suspicious death in Port Angeles on February 21, authorities arrested a 46-year-old man who is now facing murder charges, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The man was arrested on Thursday after a months-long homicide investigation involving more than 45 warrants, CCSO said in a release.

On February 21, a 73-year-old man was found shot to death at a home along Deer Park Road near Port Angeles in what authorities classified as suspicious.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Peninsula Crisis Response Team (CRT) and the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) in addition to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, authorities followed a car involved in the investigation to a home near West 16th Street and South F Street.

As law enforcement prepared to move in, a local middle school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The 46-year-old behind the wheel was arrested in connection with the suspicious death, CCSO said.

He is facing charges for second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

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