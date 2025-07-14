Western Pines Fire near Davenport shrinks but remains uncontained

SEATTLE — The Western Pines fire that’s burning near Davenport has shrunk about 55 acres over the weekend.

It’s now 5,812 acres in size but remains uncontained.

The fire started five days ago.

Investigators say it was started by humans, but the exact cause isn’t known.

Level one – be ready – and level 3 – go now – orders are in effect. Here’s a look at the areas impacted:

Western Pines Fire evacuation orders

Crews say that 18 primary structures and 22 secondary structures have been damaged by the fire.

Fire crews are currently searching for burning pockets of material to extinguish them

Today, winds are expected to pick up this afternoon, testing the strength of the fire line.

Crews will continue to work inward from the fire lines, working on smoldering pockets of material, such as old stumps or decomposed fallen trees, that could carry embers across the line.

As winds pick up, crews will patrol for potential spot fires for rapid engagement when discovered.

©2025 Cox Media Group