Westbound I-90 partially blocked after collision near Preston

All lanes of westbound Interstate 90 were closed near Preston after a collision and fire Wednesday afternoon, according to WSDOT.

The area is just west of Preston-Fall City Road Southeast, near milepost 21.

Washington State Patrol is on the scene.

Drivers should use alternate routes.

According to WSDOT traffic cameras, cars were stopped on I-90, with drivers and passengers stepping out of their cars.

Just before 4 p.m., one lane westbound was open to traffic.

Right lane is now open Westbound https://t.co/ip1gvKxaTs — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 2, 2023

