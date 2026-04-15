West Seattle homeless encampment cleared after years of crime, drug use

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

After years of complaints about crime and violence, Seattle officials are sweeping a homeless encampment in West Seattle on Wednesday morning.

Neighbors said the encampment is the source of crime, drugs, and violence that have been intermittent for several years.

Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka represents the area and said the homeless encampment has become a health and safety issue for the public.

“There’s a huge public safety challenge there,” Saka said. “It’s public safety related, it’s public health related. Now, with an overdose death situation there, it’s totally out of hand.”

KIRO Newsradio reporter James Lynch is at the scene in West Seattle and noted several city departments are working at the encampment.

The encampment is located at the Rotary Viewpoint Park near the West Seattle Golf Course.

The goal extends beyond cleaning the encampment and protecting the neighborhood to ensuring homeless individuals can access shelter if desired.

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