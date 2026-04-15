Kent’s dedicated DUI officer arrests a dozen intoxicated drivers

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is cracking down on drivers who get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

During the first three months of 2026, the department’s dedicated DUI Officer – David Castro – arrested a dozen drivers who were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

In 2025, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) and the Target Zero Campaign granted funds to allow the department to staff a full-time officer dedicated to DUI patrols.

“At a time when fatal collisions caused by impaired drivers are at historically high levels in our state, the need for dedicated DUI enforcement is crucial,” said Chief Rafael Padilla from the Kent Police Department at the time of the announcement.

Over the last three months, the department says Officer Castro spent 486 hours conducting DUI enforcement, resulting in 410 contacts and 400 infractions, including one driver who was caught going 84 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

The City of Aberdeen also has a dedicated DUI Officer through grant funding.

The WTSC believes that increased visibility of enforcement efforts promotes greater accountability and safety across both communities.

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