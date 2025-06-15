West Seattle gets sweeter: Molly Moon’s ice cream to open new shop in June

WEST SEATTLE — Fourteen months in the making, Molly Moon’s Ice Cream has finally announced a grand opening date for its West Seattle location: June 21.

Replacing the old Cupcake Royale spot, MollyMoon’s new shop will be on California Avenue in the Alaska Junction neighborhood.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on June 21, staying open until 11 p.m. Kids (those age 12 or younger) will be able to enjoy ice cream for free from 3-5 p.m. that day. The store is expected to be open seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Every Molly Moon’s scoop shop partners with a food bank in the neighborhood where it’s located. The new West Seattle location is no exception!” Molly Moon’s Ice Cream stated. “For the new West Seattle location, Molly Moon’s will be supporting the work of the West Seattle Food Bank, which has been operating since 1983.”

Molly Moon’s opened its first shop 17 years ago and has since expanded, making the West Seattle shop the ice cream chain’s 11th location.

Molly Moon’s opened a store in the Washington Street Boat Landing pergola on Alaskan Way last month, and also plans to open a location in Kirkland next year, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

“We’re proud to welcome Molly Moon’s to the West Seattle Junction,” Stacie Woods, West Seattle Junction Association’s director of marketing and events, said in a prepared statement. “Located at our historic All-Ways intersection, their arrival brings new life to a cherished corner of our neighborhood. As a community-focused company, they’re a perfect fit for the heart of the Junction.”

