West Seattle comic book shop burglarized for third time in three months

A comic book shop in West Seattle was burglarized for the third time in three months, according to the shop.

At about 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, three people shattered the glass front door of Tales to Astonish on California Avenue Southwest.

Surveillance video shows the burglars grabbing comic books and the cash register.

Tails to Astonish told KIRO 7 they will be closed Tuesday to clean up and to do inventory.

They were previously burglarized in October, and six weeks before that, thieves took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department and reference case #24-302.

