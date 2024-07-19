Local

West Pierce Fire and Rescue crews investigate apartment fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Firefighters with West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire Friday morning at the 6200 block of 70th Avenue Court West in University Place.

According to WPFR, the fire was contained in one unit, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

