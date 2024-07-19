West Pierce Fire and Rescue crews investigate apartment fire

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Firefighters with West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire Friday morning at the 6200 block of 70th Avenue Court West in University Place.

According to WPFR, the fire was contained in one unit, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews are on scene of an apartment fire at the 6200 block of 70th Ave Ct W in University Place. The fire was contained to one unit and there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/4HadifY1b0 — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) July 19, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group