‘We’re shattered.’ Family of young man killed in Parkland shooting demands answers

PARKLAND, Wash. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Parkland on Saturday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death and searching for a suspect who remains at large.

The victim was identified by his family as Jack Bartlett. Investigators at the scene discovered bullet holes in a vehicle and an apartment unit, where one round reportedly entered a bedroom.

Tanya Bartlett, Jack’s mother, spoke about the emotional impact the death has had on their home.

“We have to pick up the broken pieces of our family, and we’re shattered,” Bartlett said.

She described the difficulty of losing her firstborn child.

“I just miss my son. How do you teach somebody their first at everything, and now he’s my first baby I have to bury,” Bartlett said.

Kenneth Riley, Jack’s father, visited the location where the shooting took place.

“When I sit there and look at that, man, I hate that last memory of him lying here,” Riley said.

He expressed a desire for the shooter to be brought into custody.

“I don’t wish evil upon him, but I do wish he gets caught,” Riley said.

Riley remembers his son as a person who cared deeply for others.

“He was a loving kid. He had his moments, though. All teenagers do. Not going to back down from that, but overall he loved hard,” Riley said.

Bartlett questioned the circumstances that led to the shooting and the use of firearms by young people.

“Because somebody couldn’t use their words? Why are these kids having guns in their hands and using them?” Bartlett asked.

Jack’s little sister also shared a message for the person responsible for the shooting:

“I hope you’re happy with yourself. You broke up a family,” she said. “And truly, I hope you rot in hell for what you have done to this family.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact investigators. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. To donate, click here.

