‘We’re going to Disneyland!’ Seahawks stars head to park after Super Bowl LX

Kenneth Walker III and Sam Darnold are heading to Disneyland after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl LX victory Sunday night, Disney announced.

🏈 The @Seahawks just won the #SuperBowl! What are stars @Kenneth_Walker9 and Sam Darnold going to do next? You guessed it - celebrate at #DisneylandResort! #SBLX 🏈 pic.twitter.com/FhKHKJ0dDy — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) February 9, 2026

The moment came just after the final whistle in Santa Clara, California, where confetti fell and fans packed the field following Seattle’s win over the New England Patriots.

Walker and Darnold made the proclamation in front of thousands of cheering Seahawks fans.

RAW: Darnold and Walker interview at Disneyland

The celebration now shifts to Disneyland Resort in Southern California, which is marking its 70th anniversary.

On Monday, Walker and Darnold spent the day at the park, taking part in attractions and meeting Disney characters.

RAW: Darnold and Walker ride the Disneyland Tea Cups

The visit will conclude with a celebratory cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., where park guests will be able to see the Super Bowl champions as they ride through Disneyland.

During Sunday night’s game, Walker and Darnold delivered standout performances that helped power Seattle to the championship and secure their place in Super Bowl history, according to Disney.

The tradition of Super Bowl winners heading to Disneyland dates back to 1987, when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first delivered the line, “I’m going to Disneyland.”

For Darnold, the trip also carries a personal connection.

He grew up in San Clemente, about 35 miles from Disneyland, and played college football at the University of Southern California.

