Wenatchee Police to reactivate Flock Safety cameras

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department announced today their intention to turn their Flock Safety cameras back on.

According to a Wenatchee Police Department post on Facebook, the department took the controversial cameras offline late last year, but plan on reactivating them “in the immediate future.”

They add that the cameras are helpful for investigating vehicle-related crimes, including tracking down stolen vehicles and creating leads.

The cameras only take pictures of license plates and vehicle details, and are not used in traffic violations, possible speeding infractions, or to record video, according to the post.

“Our goal is to use technology responsibly to enhance public safety, recover stolen vehicles, and assist in criminal investigations while respecting the privacy of our community,” the post states.

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