Wenatchee machete attack leaves two injured after argument over money, suspect arrested

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A machete attack in Wenatchee left two people injured on Sunday, deputies say.

Deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office found two victims after responding to reports of a stabbing in the 200 block of W. Peters Street in Wenatchee. One victim had wounds to his left arm and shoulder, and the second victim suffered an injury to their right arm.

“The initial investigation indicates the assault followed a verbal dispute over money,” the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The suspect left the scene after the argument and returned shortly after with a machete to attack the victims.”

Deputies tracked the suspect to a camper parked near an elementary school and arrested him.

“During the arrest, deputies observed a machete in plain view on the passenger-side floorboard of the suspect’s vehicle,” the sheriff’s office continued. “The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant. Deputies subsequently executed the search warrant and recovered the weapon used in the assault.”

The 44-year-old was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on two counts of second-degree assault.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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