Welcome! New calf spotted in Southern Resident orcas’ J pod

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Our endangered Southern Resident orcas appear to have a new calf in their family.

The Center for Whale Research, based in Friday Harbor, shared pictures of the J pod calf next to its mother on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Researchers believe it was born to a first-time mother.

They don’t yet know if the calf is a male or female.

“We hope to see lots more of this calf in the coming weeks and months, and that both the calf and its mother will be able to thrive,” the post said.

New calf in Southern Resident orcas J pod (Maya Sears/Maya Sears NMFS Permit 27052)

