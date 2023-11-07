‘#WeKnowItsBadLighting’: Though photos blurry, Lacey PD hoping to ID carjacking suspect

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a carjacking suspect, but often, photos taken from surveillance video aren’t the best.

On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., the person in the photo was one of two suspects involved in stealing a car at gunpoint in the 1500 block of Marvin Road Northeast.

The suspect’s car is believed to be a black Ford Fusion, as seen in the photo.

The victim’s car is a gray Ford Fusion.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X,’ the Lacey Police used the hashtag #WeKnowItsBadLighting to acknowledge the poor quality of the photos.

If you recognize the person or have any information that could help police locate them you’re asked to call Lacey Police at 360-459-4333 and reference case 2023-5526.

After hours, you can call TCOMM at 360-704-2740.





