Weighing the odds for Game 7 of the ALCS

The Mariners face a decisive Game 7 against the Blue Jays Monday night in Toronto, with a chance to advance to the franchise’s first-ever World Series.

Despite winning the first two games of the series on the road, the Mariners now find themselves at a slight disadvantage.

A search online for win probability early this morning put the Mariners win probability at 47.6% compared to the Blue Jays’ 52.4%.

The percentages did shift throughout the morning, improving the odds slightly, and it’s likely that the odds will shift throughout the day Monday.

“We started out slow but I actually have a lot of optimism we’re going to come out strong,” said Shelly, a Mariners fan from Mercer Island who was at one of the watch parties for Game 6 over the weekend.

Thatcher Flynn, another Mariners fan, expressed confidence, saying, “We’re in good shape if we don’t win tonight we got tomorrow night and we’ll get tomorrow night. We got this.”

The Mariners had a promising start to the series, securing two victories on the road, which initially put them in a strong position.

However, they lost three of the next four games, dropping two at home at T-Mobile Park and gifting home field back to the Toronto Blue Jays.

A Toronto win in Game 6 has created tonight’s winner-take-all scenario.

Sports Illustrated reported a shift in the Mariners’ odds to win the World Series, moving from +1400 after Game 2 (and the first two road victories for the Mariners) to +380, reflecting changing expectations as the series progressed.

Fans in Seattle remain hopeful that the Mariners can defy the odds and secure a historic victory in Game 7, advancing to the World Series for the first time.

