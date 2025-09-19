Weekend construction and beyond, what you need to know

Drivers in Washington state should brace for another weekend of road construction affecting major highways, including Interstate 90, State Route 18, and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Construction crews have already begun work on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, closing two right lanes and the Jackson Avenue on-ramp to westbound SR 16. The work started at 8 a.m. Friday and is expected to end by 10 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, I-90 eastbound from Mercer Island to Bellevue is reduced to three lanes with ramp closures, lasting until October 5.

On westbound I-90, drivers will face closures from East Sunset Way to Front Street North in Issaquah starting tonight at 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday for bridge repairs. The East Sunset Way on-ramp and the westbound I-90 off-ramp to Front Street North will also be closed during this time.

Mercer Island will see westbound I-90 closures for tunnel maintenance from 10 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. tomorrow, with several on-ramps closing an hour earlier at 9 p.m.

SR-18 near Auburn will undergo pavement and bridge joint repairs starting at 9 p.m. Friday, with closures lasting until 5 a.m. Monday. The right lane of westbound SR-18 and the Auburn Way South on-ramp will be closed for four hours tonight. Travelers should plan ahead and expect delays due to these extensive construction projects, which are crucial for maintaining and improving the state’s infrastructure.

Weather conditions may affect the schedule, so drivers are advised to stay updated on potential changes.

©2025 Cox Media Group