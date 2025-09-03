WEDNESDAY AT 6:30A - Students in Seattle Public Schools head back to class with new safety upgrades

SEATTLE — As thousands of Seattle Public Schools students head back to class, some of them will be returning to schools with new safety upgrades.

They include secure entry points with required sign-in, improved cameras, and a comprehensive security and communications system especially important in case of a lockdown.

“Are you targeting schools that have the most need?” KIRO 7 reporter Linzi Sheldon asked.

“Correct, or the most outdated equipment, as far as in the classrooms,” SPS Safety and Security Project Manager Michael Wells said. “And also some of the security reports that we receive, the criminal activity around our schools that we can focus on.”

One of the schools with the changes is Rainier Beach High School, which will be open for its first full year of classes this fall.

“We are talking about our kids being in school, and we are talking safety,” Toni Babbs, parents of two boys attending Rainier Beach, said. “Safety is the number one thing for me as a parent.”

