The wind is shifting again today, which means another BIG change in the forecast.

Over the past 5 days, we’ve had highs ranging from 62-72°, but today we’ll be closer to 80°. The record today is 82°, set back in 2023. The forecast high today is 79°, but it could very easily be a degree or two higher. We’ll also have some decent high cloud cover at times today, but even with the clouds, temperatures will be high.

If you’re wondering why? It’s all about the wind.

WEATHER: Temps are swinging back up today! Here’s why

Typically, our prevailing wind is westerly, or some version of westerly. Meaning, westerly, southwesterly, or northwesterly. We’re all very familiar with the pattern in western Washington and how the Cascades quite literally separate the state and the moisture available. Western Washington has much higher humidity, more showers, and more moderate temperatures than eastern Washington.

WEATHER: Temps are swinging back up today! Here’s why

Compare a place like Seattle to a landlocked state like Montana or Wyoming — Seattle will have cooler daytime highs and warmer overnight lows, or more moderate temps. In Montana, a place like Billings, for example, will have much hotter daytime highs and much colder overnight lows, because there isn’t as much moisture in the air. Humidity is huge when it comes to temps. Western Washington is spoiled with moderate and consistent temperatures, all thanks to the Pacific Ocean.

WEATHER: Temps are swinging back up today! Here’s why

However, today that changes for a really small window of time. The wind is currently offshore, or easterly. That changes our temps a lot for a few reasons:

The source region is warmer and drier. Meaning the wind from eastern Washington is already warmer than western Washington, and it’s much drier. We cut off the moderating impact of the ocean, lower humidity. The air rises over the Cascades, then when it descends into western Washington, it’s forced to warm by compression. The higher pressure at the surface warms the air.

All of that means our temps are near record-setting today. More often than not, if we have a chance to set a record, the wind direction is usually limiting the impact of the ocean.

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