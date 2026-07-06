Weather averages across all six Seattle World Cup matches

SEATTLE — The averages are:

Average high: 77.8°F (≈ 78° )

(≈ ) Average low: 57.0°F

Average daily temperature: 67.4°F

Total rainfall: 0.09″

Rainy match days: 1 out of 5, and even that rain fell before kickoff, so all five matches have been played in dry conditions.

“It rains allllllll the time in Seattle, right?” About that...

Seattle has given World Cup fans a little bit of everything so far.

We started with real summer heat. The first match day hit 91°, and a few days later, we were still well into the 80s. So, for fans arriving from out of town, Seattle probably felt less like the cool, cloudy city they may have expected — and more like a full-on summer destination.

But then, true to form, we also mixed in some classic June weather. One match day only reached the mid-60s, another topped out in the lower 60s, and on June 26, we even picked up a little rain.

The key part, though? The rain didn’t fall during the match. It came earlier in the day, before fans headed into Lumen Field/Seattle Stadium. So even on the one rainy World Cup day, the match itself was played dry.

When you average it all together, Seattle’s World Cup days have come in with highs around 78 degrees, lows near 57, and only nine-hundredths of an inch of rain total.

The big picture is this: Seattle has shown visitors both sides of its summer personality — a couple of warm, sunny days, a couple of cooler marine-influenced days, and just enough morning rain to remind everyone where they are. But for the matches themselves, the weather has actually been pretty cooperative.

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