‘We never stopped being a basketball city’: Seattle officials pass resolution backing Sonics return

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and members of the Seattle City Council shared a joint resolution Tuesday to affirm Seattle’s “readiness” to bring back the Seattle SuperSonics, and affirm that Climate Pledge Arena is prepared to host the team’s return.

The resolution reflects a commitment from city leaders and builds on Seattle’s legacy as one of the premier sports and basketball cities, the Seattle mayor’s office announced.

“Seattle is ready to welcome the Sonics home,” Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson stated. “We never stopped being a basketball city, and the fans have never given up. You see it in our parks, in our schools, in packed gyms in every neighborhood, and our Seattle Storm championships. We built a world-class arena. We have a strong economy and a dedicated workforce. We are prepared, we are united, and we are ready for the next chapter of our Sonics.”

NBA governors begin 2-day expansion vote

The resolution comes on the heels of one of the most pivotal moments in the SuperSonics return, as NBA governors are set to undergo a two-day vote to begin the process of expanding the league from 30 teams to 32 teams on Tuesday.

This is the first vote among the board of governors to explore adding expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas. The final vote is expected to be at the end of 2026 once bids have been fielded for the potential new teams, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

“This week’s NBA vote is a pivotal moment for Seattle, years in the making,” Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle stated. “We’re a sports town, full stop. Our fans are fiercely dedicated to both men’s and women’s athletics. Now is the time to bridge the glaring gap in our sports landscape and bring the NBA back where it belongs! I can’t wait to see the SuperSonics return home to the heart of Queen Anne at Climate Pledge Arena.”

The resolution highlighted the “world-class” Climate Pledge Arena, a strong and growing economy, deep labor partnerships, and a deeply-rooted basketball culture translating from youth to professional athletics.

The resolution highlights various key factors that prove Seattle is uniquely positioned for NBA expansion, including:

Climate Pledge Arena as a state-of-the-art, 100% privately financed facility designed for NBA play.

A highly skilled workforce that built and operates the arena.

A robust and innovative economy capable of sustaining long-term franchise success.

A strong pipeline of basketball talent through youth, grassroots, high school, and collegiate programs.

Deep and enduring community support for the return of the Seattle SuperSonics.

Tuesday’s resolution puts Seattle in the driver’s seat to capitalize on the NBA’s potential expansion, and reaffirms the City’s commitment toward working with the NBA and its regional partners to return the SuperSonics to Seattle.

“This resolution is about more than bringing back a team. It is about restoring a piece of Seattle’s identity,” Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka stated. “For decades, the Seattle SuperSonics were a source of pride, unity, and global recognition for our city. Today, we are making it clear that Seattle is ready: ready with a world-class facility in Climate Pledge Arena, ready with one of the strongest markets in the country, and ready to partner with the NBA to create a robust 32-team league.

“We have the fans, the history, and the infrastructure,” Saka continued. “What we’re affirming here is our commitment to work across city, county, and state lines to bring the Sonics home and ensure their long-term success. This is about honoring our history while building an even stronger future for Seattle sports and culture. I would like to thank Mayor Wilson and her staff for their collaboration on this resolution. Go Sonics!”

The resolution’s goal is to make it clear that the city, arena, and community are all more than ready to welcome home its beloved NBA franchise. Saka will bring the resolution for discussion at the next meeting with the Council’s Transportation, Waterfront, and Seattle Center Committee on April 2.

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