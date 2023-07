We asked you who your favorite all-time Mariner was.

Edgar Martinez, Ichiro Suzuki, and Feliz Hernandez all got some attention but the big winner — Ken Griffey Jr!

Common written in answers were J.P. Crawford, the Moose, and Kyle Seager.

One viewer wrote, “Moose!! Sorry I don’t watch baseball but I know the Moose.”

Thank you to everyone who cast their vote.

1996 home run derby A young Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996.













©2023 Cox Media Group