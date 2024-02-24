‘We are incredibly grateful’: Patty’s Eggnest to close Northgate location

SEATTLE — Patty’s Eggnest announced on Facebook Friday that the restaurant will be closing its Northgate location.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of our Northgate branch,” wrote a spokesperson. “We are incredibly grateful for the support and patronage you’ve shown us over the years.”

Even though the restaurant’s last day will be Feb. 25, there are still other locations across Seattle where you can get a breakfast fix.

Other Patty’s Eggnest locations include Mountlake Terrace, Tukwila, Bothell, Mukilteo, and Everett.

