Watershed Music Festival canceled for 2026

GEORGE, Wash. — Some sad news for country music fans: Watershed Music Festival is canceled for 2026.

The festival announced the decision on its website and social media on Friday, with the following statement:

“After 13 incredible years of Country Music and Community at The Gorge, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Watershed will be taking a hiatus in 2026. Any future plans will be announced accordingly. #SheddersForLife”

Watershed is typically held for three days every summer at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George.

The first event was held in 2012. The festival features multiple stages of live music—with a mixture of country music superstars, newcomers, and local country performers.

Last year’s headliners featured Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Bailey Zimmerman.

The statement did not share why the festival was canceled this year.

©2026 Cox Media Group