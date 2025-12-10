Water rescues underway after flooding hits RV park in Orting

ORTING, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Swiftwater Team is currently at Bill and Dan’s RV park in Orting.

They are working to rescue three people who are trapped because of flooding.

The RVs are underwater.

The department is using boats to help with the rescue.

No word on whether anyone is hurt.

The department has released the following video from the RV park:

Active Swiftwater Recoveries going on in Orting, WA pic.twitter.com/l5qIAtqgl9 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 10, 2025

KIRO 7 News has issued Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday because of the atmospheric river that’s bringing excessive rain, flooding and strong winds.

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Orting because of flooding.

Level 3 - GO NOW

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, people living in the area of Williams Boulevard Northwest, Mellinger Avenue Northwest and Stone Street Northwest need to evacuate now.

LEVEL 2 - BE SET

People living in the following areas need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice:

Those who live near the High Cedars Golf Course

South of the Puyallup River near 150th Avenue East

188th Street East

184th Street East

176th Street East

168th Street East

Off Pioneer Way East

177th Street East

Patterson Road East

Evacuation areas can be viewed by clicking here.

A shelter is set up at the Orting Multipurpose Center, located at 110 Train Street Southwest.

