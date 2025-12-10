Water rescues underway after flooding hits RV park in Orting

ORTING, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Swiftwater Team is currently at Bill and Dan’s RV park in Orting.
They are working to rescue three people who are trapped because of flooding.
The RVs are underwater.
The department is using boats to help with the rescue.
No word on whether anyone is hurt.
The department has released the following video from the RV park:
Active Swiftwater Recoveries going on in Orting, WA pic.twitter.com/l5qIAtqgl9— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 10, 2025
KIRO 7 News has issued Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday because of the atmospheric river that’s bringing excessive rain, flooding and strong winds.
Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Orting because of flooding.
Level 3 - GO NOW
According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, people living in the area of Williams Boulevard Northwest, Mellinger Avenue Northwest and Stone Street Northwest need to evacuate now.
LEVEL 2 - BE SET
People living in the following areas need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice:
Those who live near the High Cedars Golf Course
South of the Puyallup River near 150th Avenue East
- 188th Street East
- 184th Street East
- 176th Street East
- 168th Street East
- Off Pioneer Way East
- 177th Street East
- Patterson Road East
Evacuation areas can be viewed by clicking here.
A shelter is set up at the Orting Multipurpose Center, located at 110 Train Street Southwest.
