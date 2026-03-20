Water main break shuts down roadway in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A water main break has shut down a road in Renton.

According to the police department, Houser Way North in Renton is closed from 200 Mill Avenue South to Bronson Way North.

200 Mill Avenue has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Update 3/20 at 12:25 pm: Due to large amounts of water, Houser Way N is closed from 200 Mill Ave S to Bronson Way N. PW's is on scene assessing damage. 200 Mill Ave has been evacuated for safety precautions. Do not walk around bridge area over river as that could be unsafe. https://t.co/5ompgUqoIa pic.twitter.com/3HIZIJZad1 — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) March 20, 2026

The city’s public works crews are on scene assessing the damage.

The police department is asking people not to walk around the bridge area over the river because it could be unsafe.

No word on when this issue will be resolved.

Expect delays around the area and plan alternate routes.

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