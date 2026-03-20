Local

Water main break shuts down roadway in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Wate4r main break in Renton
By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — A water main break has shut down a road in Renton.

According to the police department, Houser Way North in Renton is closed from 200 Mill Avenue South to Bronson Way North.

200 Mill Avenue has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

The city’s public works crews are on scene assessing the damage.

The police department is asking people not to walk around the bridge area over the river because it could be unsafe.

No word on when this issue will be resolved.

Expect delays around the area and plan alternate routes.

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