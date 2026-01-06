Water main break causes traffic backups on SR 99 in Seattle

A water main break on East Marginal Way caused traffic congestion along the northbound lanes of SR 99 in Seattle during Tuesday’s morning commute.

The Seattle Department of Transportation first posted about the break just after 7 a.m., confirming that three northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South at the intersection of Diagonal Avenue South were blocked.

At around 9:30 a.m., the Seattle Police Department reported that all northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South were closed between Hudson Street and Diagonal Avenue South, and South Alaska Street was also closed.

Drivers were told to use caution, plan for delays, or take alternate routes.

