WATCH: Wanted man hits spike strips going over 100mph

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap Sheriff’s Deputies caught a wanted man going 100 miles per hour.

The department shared video of the ordeal:

It happened on Tuesday evening.

Deputies recognized that the car was wanted out of Jefferson County and deployed spike strips to slow the man down.

With the tires punctured, the driver lost control in the center median near the Anderson Hill overpass on Highway 3.

It turns out the man had swapped the vehicle out with another man who was now driving the car with a female passenger.

The 36-year-old was booked into the Kitsap Co. Jail on attempting to elude law enforcement officers and an unrelated warrant for failing to appear on a contempt of court charge.

