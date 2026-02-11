WATCH: Wallaby with Instagram briefly on the loose in Colorado

A wallaby known as Charlie briefly roamed the Highlands Ranch neighborhood before deputies safely returned him home, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Highlands Ranch is just south of Denver.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said the unusual call came in Jan. 29, 2026 — one they described as not being on anyone’s “bingo card.”

Instead of a routine patrol issue, deputies were sent to track down what was first reported as a kangaroo on the run.

It turned out the animal was Charlie the Wallaby, who authorities said is “very much a real wallaby and very well known (yes, he has his own Instagram).”

The sheriff’s office said everyone was safe and Charlie eventually made his way back home.

No injuries were reported.

The encounter left an impression on at least one deputy.

As one of the agency’s sergeants put it: “I’m not going to lie, this is going to be the highlight of my year…”

The sheriff’s office said its deputies handle everything from routine calls to the unexpected — “and occasionally adorable” — and are ready “no matter what hops their way.”

©2026 Cox Media Group