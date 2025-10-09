WATCH: Suspected DUI driver crashes head-on into Pierce County deputy’s patrol car

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver Wednesday evening, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 3100 block of River Road East.

A pickup truck traveling along River Road crossed into the center turn lane and collided with a marked patrol car that was preparing to turn onto 31st Avenue Court East.

The deputy had been heading to another call when the crash happened.

The driver of the pickup told investigators he had braked to avoid a collision with a car in front of him, causing his vehicle to veer into the two-way left turn lane where the deputy was waiting to turn.

The airbag deployed inside the deputy’s patrol car, and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The sheriff’s office said neither driver was injured.

A traffic deputy investigated the collision, and Washington State Patrol troopers gathered evidence and arrested the pickup driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The deputy’s patrol car was placed out of service due to the damage.

©2025 Cox Media Group