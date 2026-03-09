WATCH: Suspect throws bicycle at deputies while trying to escape

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video of the moment a suspect threw a bicycle at them to try and escape.

It happened on March 3 outside of a gas station near 128th Street in Everett.

A deputy was contacting a man who had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

As the deputy was working through some paperwork, video shows the man try to make a run for it—tossing a bicycle in the deputy’s way.

The deputy tripped over it, but was able to get up and keep running.

Video shows the man run across several lanes of traffic before the deputy ultimately tackles him to the ground.

“I’ve got him down on the ground right now in the middle of the road,” the deputy says before demanding the man put his hands behind his back.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was later charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (PCS) and Trespass in the Second Degree.

