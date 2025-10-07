Watch parties planned across Puget Sound for Seattle Mariners ALDS Game 3

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Mariners take on the Detroit Tigers Tuesday at Comerica Field in the Motor City for Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS). The first pitch is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. PST.

Whether you’re playing hooky or taking the kids out of school to watch the game, there are plenty of watch parties around the region.

Seattle watch parties

T-Mobile Park is hosting a watch party on the largest screen in Seattle for $15 a ticket. Season ticket holders get in for $10 a ticket. More information can be found here.

Several local Seattle bars are hosting watch parties as well, including Hooverville Bar, Sluggers, Jimmy’s on First, Buckley’s, Nectar Lounge, Queen Anne Beerhall, Rough and Tumble, Marco Polo, The Pumphouse, Mustard Seed Grill and Pub, Rookies, The Press Box, and more.

Tacoma watch parties

In Tacoma, check out these bars and restaurants: Doyle’s Public House, Buffalo Wild Wings, Meconi’s Pub & Eatery, Beach Tavern, RAM Restaurant & Brewery, West End Pub & Grill, Magoo’s Annex, Katie Downs Waterfront Tavern, Ben Dews Clubhouse Grill.

Everett watch parties

In Everett, Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub, Madison Avenue Pub, Cactus Moon Saloon, Eight Ball Cafe, Twin Foxes, Sporty’s Beef & Brew, The Flying Pig

On Monday, Alaska Airlines added an extra flight to Detroit for fans. The event included a party at the gate, complete with a DJ, the Mariners Moose, and goodies for passengers, including T-shirts and baseball caps.

“Everybody in Seattle is just so grateful that the Mariners have made it this far,” one fan told KIRO 7 while she waited for the flight to board. “No matter what happens, if we don’t bring home that win, which we will, I hope they know we’re all proud of them.”

The same spots listed above are also hosting watch parties on Wednesday for Game 4, which begins at 12:08 p.m. PST.

Sunday, the M’s tied up the best-of-five-game series at one game apiece.

If necessary, Game 5 will be played in Seattle at 1:40 p.m. PST.

The winner of the series will move on to play in the American League Championship Series.

