WATCH: Over 100 raccoons swarm Poulsbo woman’s home demanding food

POULSBO, Wash. — They’re cute and furry but they like to share with their friends... every single one of them.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office shared video Monday of what may be the wildest calls they’ve received.

A Poulsbo woman called for help after over 100 raccoons showed up at her home demanding food.

On Patrol: Raccoon Invasion

The incident happened on October 3.

Deputies say the hungry creatures forced the woman into her car where she waited for help to arrive.

The woman admitted she started feeding a few raccoons about 35 years ago.

She said it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that the problem started to get out of hand.

Deputies say she has been quoted upwards of $500 per animal to trap and relocate them.

They referred her to the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife to help find a solution to the ‘pesky problem.’

Moral of the story: don’t feed wildlife, no matter how cute they may be.

