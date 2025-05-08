Belfair woman goes missing after picking up prescription

BELFAIR, Wash. — Have you seen Jennifer Blythe? The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the 50-year-old left her home in Belfair to pick up a prescription in Port Orchard and never came home.

She was last seen on May 6 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

She was driving a black 2018 Ford Escape with Washington license plate CCP7016.

Deputies say she has medium-length grayish blonde hair and was last seen wearing a green and red sweater with black jeans.

If you’ve seen Jennifer, her vehicle, or have any information about where she is, call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 427-9670 ext. 313.

