Watch out: Dive-bombing owls in Seattle park prompt safety alert

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) issued an “owl safety alert” on Thursday following reports of dive-bombing owls in Lincoln Park.

Certain times of the year can make owl attacks more common, according to the agency.

Dive-bombing owls are more common in the fall, when days are shorter, and in the spring during mating and nesting season.

Safety tips regarding dive-bombing owls

Tips to remain safe in areas near owls include staying alert, especially at night or early morning. SPR also recommended people cover their heads if hooting is heard, and carry an umbrella or wear a hat for extra protection.

In the instance of an owl bombing, officials tell people to wave their arms and leave the area immediately.

SPR encouraged people who have owl encounters or concerns to file a report with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

WDFW provided additional information on owl behavior and safety tips on its website.

