WATCH: Monroe police chase down a wanted man with a gun

MONROE, Wash. — New video from the Monroe Police Department shows the moment officers chase down a wanted man with a gun.

Officers say the man is a convicted felon and had active warrants out for his arrest.

The chase happened on January 20.

Officers spotted the man on US 2.

When they tried talking to the man, he took off towards a nearby park.

It didn’t take long for them to take him into custody.

Following his arrest, K9 Thor searched the area and found a gun that had been stolen in 2024.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

